Bengaluru cops bust fake call centre racket, arrest 72 employees from city, 6 kingpins from Gujarat

The police Thursday night arrested 72 persons working at two fake call centres in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area along with six others from Gujarat for their alleged role in running a racket of international cyberfraud. The Whitefield area is a hub of software companies and tech firms.

The police carried out searches Thursday night at the premises of Ethical Infotech Private Limited and Gayathri Tech Park in Whitefield after receiving information regarding the operation of an organised cyberfraud racket from the two facilities.

“During the searches, the police arrested nearly 72 callers working at the company while the kingpins were held from Ahmedabad for employing young graduates from various places in India mainly Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi,” the Bengaluru police said in a statement Friday.

The Whitefield police said, “The callers mainly targeted victims from the United States of America and the modus operandi involved sending text, voice, and email messages to potential targets that a fraudulent, suspect transaction or purchase has been noticed in one of their accounts — for instance a bank account or an Amazon account — and that they are calling on behalf of the bank or Amazon to resolve the fraudulent transaction.”

The police further said, “They would finally zero in on those gullible victims who trusted the callers and then pursue them till they part with their social security numbers, their bank account details and siphon off money through various means such as untraceable money transfer apps like Amazon gift cards, crypto-currencies and even wire transfers.”

The accused used to ferry employees using school vans to disguise their operations, the police said. Personnel from two police stations in the Whitefield division were involved in the operations.

Mahadevapura police reported the seizure of 132 desktops worth Rs one crore and Rs 15 lakh in cash while the Whitefield police have reported the seizure of 127 desktops, four laptops, 150 headphones, six internal hard disks, six Apple phones, three expensive cars and two school vans — all worth Rs two crore apart from Rs 18 lakh in cash.

Two cases have been taken up and special investigation teams have been formed to find more details of the extent of fraudulent operations and cheating that has been perpetrated.