Bengaluru: Cops bust drug lab, seize equipment & chemicals worth Rs 2 crore

As part of its crackdown on drugs, the Central Crime Branch police have found a laboratory on the outskirts of Bengaluru where synthetic drugs like MDMA were allegedly being processed by a Nigerian national.

The lab was located in a house rented from an elderly couple in the Electronic City police limits on the outskirts of Bengaluru, police said.

The police tracked down the lab after following leads on drug parcels couriered to peddlers who have been arrested in recent days.

Equipment and chemicals worth over Rs 2 crore, that were being used to manufacture MDMA crystals, have been seized from the lab, the police added.

Nearly 4 kilograms of MDMA crystals have also been seized. The MDMA crystals made in the lab were sent to buyers or peddlers by concealing it in the soles of shoes that were couriered.

The elderly couple whose house was being used for the lab were unaware of the activities, the police said.