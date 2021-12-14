Bengaluru: Cops arrest medical student from Bihar for ‘harassing’ women

Bengaluru City police on Tuesday arrested a medical student for allegedly misbehaving with a homemaker and her two children when they were traveling in a car. The incident took place on December 10.

The accused was identified as Vijay Bharadwaj, a resident of Jayanagar studying a masters course in medicine in a private college. He hailed from Bihar.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 2 am when the 39-year-old woman, accompanied by her 19-year-old son and 21-year-old daughter, was heading home after a visit to Hoskote. When they reached Veerannapalya junction, one of the car’s tyres got punctured. As the homemaker’s son got to changing the tyre, Bharadwaj arrived at the spot in a Volkswagen Vento. The family complained to the police that he harassed the daughter. He even allegedly followed them in his car for nearly two hours and made verbal threats. Visuals of the same were recorded by the homemaker’s daughter.

The homemaker filed a complaint at the Amruthahalli police. A police officer said that Bharadwaj was drunk at the time of the incident. Cases were booked against him for outraging the modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation and driving under the influence of alcohol.