Bengaluru cops arrest man who killed his wife and filed missing complaint

A 30-year-old man from Bihar, who lives in Bengaluru, was arrested after it was found that he had cooked up a story that his wife had gone missing, whereas, he had actually murdered her and dumped her body around Sakleshpur in Hassan district while returning from a trip to Udupi, the police said Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Prithviraj, is a resident of BTM Layout of Bengaluru and works in the electronic goods supply sector. The woman, Jyothi Kumari, 38, also hailed from Bihar. The duo got married nine months back and had come to Bengaluru four months back.

On August 5, Prithivaraj approached Madiwala police station and said his wife had gone missing and filed a complaint. A police officer said, “Prithviraj told us that Jyothi had of late started demanding him to shift to Delhi to which he had objected. He then told us that on August 3, Prithviraj had left for work around 10 am but when he returned around 4 pm, Jyothi was not at home and her mobile phone was switched off.”

While investigating, the police found gaps in Prithviraj’s statements. They also found out that Prithviraj, Jyothi and their friend Sameer Kumar had travelled to Udupi on August 1. The trio had hired a Zoom car, which offers self-drive cars on rent. The police said they found CCTV footage of the trio leaving the city while another footage showed only Prithviraj and Sameer coming back.

The police picked up Prithviraj and started interrogating him. He later confessed to have killed Jyothi. He reportedly told the police that he suspected Jyothi of having an affair with a man she had met a few years back when she had appeared for a competitive exam.

The police said, “Prithviraj had initially hatched a plan along with Sameer to kill Jyothi in Malpe beach in Udupi and tell people that she had drowned. However, there were a lot of people and the duo had to abort the plan. Later, while heading back, Prithviraj strangled Jyothi in Shiradi Ghat and dumped her body in a forest. On August 3 he returned to Bengaluru and filed a missing complaint.”

The police later sent a team to the spot where Prithviraj had dumped Jyothi’s body and found the decomposed body. A post-mortem was conducted and Jyothi’s body was handed over to her family members.