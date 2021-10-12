Bengaluru cop climbs down well to save robbery suspect from drowning

A Bengaluru police constable who went to arrest a robbery suspect from Tamil Nadu became his unexpected saviour after the latter fell into a well trying to evade arrest.

Shivakumar Rathod, a 2016-batch constable from Yelhanka police station, climbed down a 25-feet deep well in rain, at night, to save the accused from drowning.

On October 3, Shekar Reddy, a Bengaluru-based man, was robbed while he was riding his two-wheeler. He registered a case with Yelahanka police. CCTV footage showed that the accused were habitual offenders. The police found that four accused were staying in a lodge in Thoppur village in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to indianexpress.com Rathod said, “Six cops from Yelahanka police station reached by Thursday and we were waiting for them to come out of the lodge. The plan worked as two accused had come out to have coffee in the evening and were nabbed but one person did not come out. Around 10pm, he came out, and when we went to arrest him, he ran towards fields and accidentally fell into the well. He managed to survive holding onto the bush but was not in a position to hold it for too long.”

Rathod said the accused was on the verge of fainting when he went down the well to rescue him.

“As time went on, the accused started to lose control and he did not know how to swim. He was begging us to save him. By then, cops decided that he had to be saved or they may end up in Tamil Nadu jail as accused. Then, I decided to climb down 25-feet deep to save the accused. It was pitch dark. Using mobile phone cameras and a small light which locals gave us, I went down the well and he was almost on the verge of fainting,” he said.

Rathod added, “Had I gone 3-5 minutes late, I think he would have been dead. I tied a rope to my body and climbed down as the well did not have any steps to get down. We are happy that he is alive and is in police custody.”

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant announced a reward to Shivakumar for his act of bravery.