Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Bengaluru: Cook stabbed to death by co-worker in fight over vegetable-cutting knife

Both the cooks hailed from Nepal, said the police. Baral objected to Pushkar using his knife and an argument ensued.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
May 31, 2022 6:46:36 pm
The accused, Aryan Pushkar (20), also worked with him there. Deceased Milan Baral had been working in the hotel for six months while Pushkar had joined just three days ago, the police said. (Express Photo)

A fight over a vegetable-cutting knife between two cooks from Nepal at a hotel in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Monday ended in the murder of one of them, said the police.

The deceased, identified as Milan Baral (25), was a cook at Royal Andhra Spice (OSR Hotels). The accused, Aryan Pushkar (20), also worked with him there. Baral had been working in the hotel for six months while Pushkar had joined just three days ago, the police said.

The incident took place around 1.30 pm when Pushkar reportedly took a knife used by Baral to cut vegetables in the kitchen, said the police. Baral objected to it and the duo started abusing each other, they said. In a fit of rage, Pushkar stabbed Baral multiple times in the chest with the same knife, said the police. The hotel staffers rushed him to a private hospital where he was declared dead, the police added.

More from Bangalore

The hotel staff immediately informed the police who arrested Pushkar on murder charges. A police officer said that both were staying in the same room on the hotel premises and shared a cordial relationship till then.

