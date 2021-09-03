Bengaluru: Contraband worth Rs 2 crore falls in crime branch net, 2 arrested

Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police seized narcotic substances worth Rs 2 crore from a house and arrested two persons engaged in doorstep delivery of contraband items.

“The duo revealed one Akshay Pande of Delhi, who is suspected to be the kingpin of the drug cartel, buys the contraband from the dark web from international peddlers by paying in bitcoins. He had hired the two — Vikas and Shivam — on a monthly salary basis in Bengaluru to sell the contraband to employees in tech companies,” said CCB.

Vikas and Shivam are residents of Pattanduru in the Whitefield area of East Bengaluru.

The seizure includes 150 grams of MDMA, ecstasy tablets, 400 grams of charas, 3 kg hashish oil, 30 kg ganja and 50 kg of hydro ganja. CCB sleuths carried out the operations based on the tip-off of an accused arrested in a drug peddling case.

“The accused persons were receiving parcels from Delhi. The gang based in Delhi used to transport drugs in trains and parcels reached the homes of the duo from the railway station. In turn, they parcelled and ensured home delivery of the drugs to their customers,” the police said.