Bengaluru police constable sexually harasses boy at Freedom Park, arrested

In another case, the Madiwala police have arrested four men for allegedly sexually harassing a woman and assaulting her fiancé.

A 30-year-old constable in Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a boy at Freedom Park on Friday evening, the police said.

The police identified the constable as Yamuna Naik, a police constable attached to the RT Nagar police station. His arrest came after the mother of the boy filed a police complaint. He has been remanded in judicial custody at the Bengaluru central prison.

According to a police officer, Yamuna Naik was deputed at Freedom Park on Friday. The boy, who is a pre-university college student, was at the same place.

“Naik reportedly touched the victim inappropriately. The boy informed his mother about it. Later, she approached the Upparpet police and filed a complaint,” said a police officer.