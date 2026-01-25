Bengaluru police constable sexually harasses boy at Freedom Park, arrested

Yamuna Naik, a police constable attached to Bengaluru’s RT Nagar police station, has been remanded in judicial custody.

A 30-year-old constable in Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a boy at Freedom Park on Friday evening, the police said.

The police identified the constable as Yamuna Naik, a police constable attached to the RT Nagar police station. His arrest came after the mother of the boy filed a police complaint. He has been remanded in judicial custody at the Bengaluru central prison.

According to a police officer, Yamuna Naik was deputed at Freedom Park on Friday. The boy, who is a pre-university college student, was at the same place.

“Naik reportedly touched the victim inappropriately. The boy informed his mother about it. Later, she approached the Upparpet police and filed a complaint,” said a police officer.

Naik has been booked under sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

In another case, the Madiwala police have arrested four men for allegedly sexually harassing a woman and assaulting her fiancé. The police identified the arrested men as Mohith, Vijaykumar, Tejaswi, and David, aged between 25 and 35.

According to the police, on January 19, the four men were partying at a house in Maruti Nagar. “Around 1 am, they stepped out to buy cigarettes. While returning, they made a vulgar comment at the woman. When her fiancé questioned them about their behaviour, they assaulted him and misbehaved with the woman,” an officer said.

The arrested accused have been remanded in judicial custody.

