Bengaluru: Conman poses as ACB official, asks Bescom engineer to pay Rs 1.44 lakh to avoid raid

Taking advantage of the recent raids by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Karnataka, a few conmen are reported on the prowl and attacking various government officials in the state, said the police.

In the second such instance since March, unidentified conmen allegedly posed as ACB officials and targeted Shanthamallappa S T, a superintendent engineer of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd (Bescom) in an attempt to extort money. The Halasuru Gate Police Friday last week filed an FIR and initiated a probe.

The police said, “Shanthamallappa received a call on Thursday night last week on his mobile phone from a man who identified himself as Ravishankar, the Deputy SP of the ACB. The fake ACB official said he will raid his house.”

The police added, “He told Shanthamallappa to apply for casual leave on a particular day to coordinate with the raid and also gave him an option to transfer Rs 1.44 lakh in two instalments of Rs 72,000 to an online account in order to stop the raid.”

When Shanthamallappa informed that he would not be able to transfer such a huge amount, the conman asked to meet him at the head office with the cash. Instead, the Bescom superintendent engineer reported the incident to his senior colleagues who too said that they had received similar calls from an ACB officer demanding money to avoid raids.

The police are now trying to track down the accused based on the mobile phone number used to call the officials.

In March, the High Grounds Police had arrested three conmen who convinced BDA engineers that they were ACB officials and successfully extorted Rs 10 lakh from them. The ACB has warned government officials not to entertain calls from people claiming to be with the bureau but instead report the matter to the jurisdictional police.