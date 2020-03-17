Bengaluru Congress MLA’s son, who went to jail in assault case, booked again for attacking party worker

Nalapad has also filed a police complaint accusing Gowda of threatening and abusing him, but it is being treated as a non-cognizable report, police said. (Mohammed Haris Nalapad/Facebook, File) Nalapad has also filed a police complaint accusing Gowda of threatening and abusing him, but it is being treated as a non-cognizable report, police said. (Mohammed Haris Nalapad/Facebook, File)

A Karnataka Congress MLA’s son has been booked by the Bengaluru police for allegedly assaulting a party worker at a public event on Sunday.

Vyalikaval police booked Mohammed Nalapad, son of Congress MLA N A Haris, and his gunman, based on the complaint filed by a Congress worker.

According to the police, Nalapad reportedly got into an argument with Congress workers Sachin Gowda at a debate organised by the Youth Congress at Telugu Vignana Samithi Auditorium in Vyalikaval. Gowda alleged that Nalapad had threathened and abused him before assaulting him along with his gunman.

According to reports, Gowda objected to the presence of another MLA’s son on the dais and asked the organisers to also allow him on the stage. This led to a heated argument between the organisers and Gowda. However, Nalapad and his gunman intervened and alleged threatened and assaulted Gowda.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Chetan Singh Rathore, a case had been opened against Nalapad, his gunman, Bengaluru Youth Congress vice-president Shivakumar, congress workers Manjunath and others under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Rathore said, “We are investigating both the complaints.”

In February 2018, Nalapad was arrested for assaulting a man in a Bengaluru pub. He was then granted conditional bail in June the same year after spending 116 days in prison. Last month, Nalapad was arrested for allegedly ramming his Bentley car into two vehicles on Bellary Road. Four people were injured in the incident. He was later released on bail.

