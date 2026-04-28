Bengaluru Congress leader booked in Pocso case over alleged assault on minor children and inappropriate behaviour

The police said the complaint also includes allegations of criminal intimidation, coercion, and property-related disputes. (File Photo)

A Congress leader in Bengaluru has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act over allegations of sexual assault on a minor girl, the police said on Tuesday.

The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police booked Anand Naidu, general secretary of the Bengaluru North District Congress Committee (DCC), based on a complaint filed by a man who alleged Naidu had an extramarital relationship with his wife for the past three to four years. The complainant’s minor children confronted Naidu over the alleged relationship, he added.

Naidu is alleged to have assaulted the minor children with a rod and bit them, resulting in injuries to their legs and other body parts. The complainant claimed to possess photographic evidence of the incidents and accused Naidu of behaving inappropriately towards his minor daughter. He also alleged that Naidu facilitated the transfer of certain property without his consent, in collusion with his wife.