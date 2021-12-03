Bengaluru residents complain about glitches in Sahaya 2.0 redressal app

It has been only a year since Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) launched the updated version of its redressal app — Sahaya 2.0 — and residents have started complaining about glitches like their problems getting rejected without being resolved.

The civic agency had launched the app in 2016 and upgraded it in 2020.

Sandeep Anirudhan, the founder of the Citizens Agenda for Bengaluru forum, said, “There is no option to either reopen or escalate the complaint. My experience with the earlier Sahaya app version was far better. At least we could keep reopening the complaint as many times we needed to. I looked for the website of BBMP Sahaya but that, too, does not work. Finally, I even called the Janaspandana helpline which is the integrated grievance redressal portal but they said that they do not register complaints against BBMP.”

“Why doesn’t the government ask the IT companies housed here to maintain it pro-bono? It’s not about competency. I am sure the BBMP IT team has the ability to deliver, but it is about the will of the management. The BBMP Commissioner has to take responsibility for this,” he added.

Civic activist Kamesh Rastogi said, “I thought the present version will fix the bugs of Sahaya 1.0. However, it is much worse. The complaints get rejected without any reason and there is no way to reopen the complaint or even escalate it.