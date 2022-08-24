Bengaluru-based company launches API to alert users of severe weather events

A Bengaluru-based climate-intelligence company, Ambee, Wednesday launched a new application programming interface (API) to alert users of severe weather events such as hurricanes, storms and heatwaves, among others. The new API provides alerts on a real-time basis, at a frequency of once every hour, said company sources.

“Hurricanes, heatwaves, wildfires, floods, and other extreme weather conditions cause considerable losses to societies and individuals worldwide. 70% of businesses worldwide experience disruption in operations and finances due to abnormal weather events. It is critical to consider the causes of these events, as well as their relationship to climate change and how various environmental factors interact with one another,” a statement from Ambee read.

Commenting on the new API, Chandrashekar D, vice president of engineering, Ambee, said: “Several environmental factors interact to increase the frequency and risk of extreme weather events and poor air quality. Businesses and organisations need to take steps to help protect communities from the harmful impacts of climate change. At Ambee, we use the power of data science and machine learning to better support scientists in understanding these environmental disasters.”