Bengaluru company develops digital portable X-ray machines to help doctors monitor COVID patients

The device weighs 1.8 kg and is battery-operated.

A Bengaluru-based healthcare product development company, ITIE Knowledge Solutions, along with a South Korean-based company HDT has developed a Portable X-Ray, equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) analysis to help in the early diagnosis and better monitoring of patients infected from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

According to the company, the machine named Portable Digital X-Ray can be used to scan the impact of the covid infection on the chest.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr. Sanjeev Kubakaddi, Founder, ITIE Knowledge Solutions said, “Since the covid infection impacts the respiratory system, our solution will be very helpful to do large scale scanning. This digital X-Ray device, which works with AI technology, detects the pneumonia level of the patients in a simpler manner without large overheads.”

“COVID is quickly causing fatal damage to the lungs, and people are dying with pneumonia. The portable X-Ray machine can be used in hospitals without any dedicated ‘dark’ room, and can also be used in ambulances and outdoors. This makes it convenient for the authorities to detect the infection and pneumonia in patients in an easier and cost-effective manner,” he added.

The device, which weighs 1.8 kg, is battery-operated and once the X-Ray is taken the machine will send the report via Whatsapp or email in three seconds by using an AI-based software.

The machine sends the X-Ray report via Whatsapp or email in three seconds by using an AI-based software.

The company has demonstrated the device to the Karnataka medical education ministry and is awaiting approval, Kubakaddi added. “The selling cost of the machine is approximately Rs 35 lakhs. Once it is fully charged, it can take up to 100 X-Rays. The cost of one X-Ray will be around Rs 33,” he said.

Such portable X-Ray devices have also found a mention on the central government’s list of 33 equipments which are critically needed to put up a strong fight against coronavirus. Kubakaddi says that this Portable Digital X-Ray is being used in South Korea, US, and Vietnam to scan the infection’s impact on the patient’s chest.

Meanwhile, this Portable X-Ray is now being used by a North Karnataka-based doctor to take X-rays of COVID-19 patients in his hospital.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr. Pavan Patil from Gadag, who also a member of Karnataka Medical Council (KMC), said, “This device is very helpful because it is portable and can be taken to any part of the hospital and take X-Rays for both COVID and non-COVID patients. I have been using this device for some time. I have taken X-Rays of patients and also my staff who are serving the patients. I can take anywhere since it is a very small device and also no need for a separate room for keeping the device and disinfecting the device is also easy”.

