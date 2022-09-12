Bengaluru companies body seeks municipal zone over 17km Outer Ring Road stretch

The Outer Ring Road Companies Association in Bengaluru has submitted a proposal to IT & BT minister CN Ashwathnarayan demanding the 17km Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch from the Central Silk Board to the Lowry Junction be made a separate municipal zone.

According to the association, the Bengaluru municipal corporation has 3,758 information technology companies, 92 biotechnology companies and 79 tech parks. However, 800-900 companies and 25 tech parks of these are in the ORR stretch.

The association said in its proposal last week that the new municipal zone should have a clear 5-year plan to transform the corridor into a world-class technology corridor. “A committee of experts should be set up to develop a 2027 plan for this new municipal zone,” the proposal said, adding that the zone should have public-private partnerships to ensure accountability and that the IT-BT department should oversee its development. “A special ex gratia grant and funding should also be provided to develop this world-class corridor,” it said.

The association sought resolution to long-standing issues such as approval for the high-density corridor and development of key arterial roads like the Hosur road, Sarjapur road, old airport road, ITPL, silk board road and the KR Puram road to ensure seamless traffic flow across the city. It also demanded a comprehensive plan for management of lakes, storm-water drains, cables and roads as well as a zero-tolerance policy on encroachments.

The association sought immediate restoration of the eco-space and the storm water drains and the completion within 6 months of 19 arterial roads approved in 2019. The IT-BT minister has assured that the proposal will be reviewed and action taken.

The ORR stretch was battered by heavy rainfall last week, and tech parks, companies and residential buildings were waterlogged, forcing people to shift to nearby hotels.