Bengaluru: Commuters will have to pay more toll fee on NICE roads from July 1

The Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises Limited (NICE) has increased the toll fee for all vehicles, which will be effective from July 1.

In a press release issued Wednesday, NICE said it has revised the toll fees due to rising costs. NICE said that the revision in prices is taking place after a gap of five years even though the toll concession agreement provides for a revision process every year. In order to maintain the world-class infrastructure and to meet the expenses it was compelled to increase the toll rates, it added.

The revised rates will come into effect from Hosur Road to Bannerghatta Road, Bannerghatta Road to Kanakapura Road (Rs 35 for cars and Rs 12 for two-wheelers), Kanakapura Road to Clover Leaf (Rs 25 and Rs 8), Clover Leaf to Mysuru Road (Rs 20 and Rs 8), Mysuru Road to Magadi Road (Rs 45 and Rs 20), Magadi Road to Tumakuru Road (Rs 40 and Rs 12), and Link Road (Rs 50 and Rs 18).

The rates have also been revised for buses, trucks, light commercial, and multi-axle vehicles.