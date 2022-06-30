scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read

Bengaluru: Commuters will have to pay more toll fee on NICE roads from July 1

The revised rates will come into effect from Hosur Road to Bannerghatta Road, Bannerghatta Road to Kanakapura Road (Rs 35 for cars and Rs 12 for two-wheelers) and Kanakapura Road to Clover Leaf (Rs 25 and Rs 8), among others.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
June 30, 2022 10:49:49 am
In a press release issued Wednesday, NICE said it has revised the toll fees due to rising costs. (Representative image)

The Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises Limited (NICE) has increased the toll fee for all vehicles, which will be effective from July 1.

In a press release issued Wednesday, NICE said it has revised the toll fees due to rising costs. NICE said that the revision in prices is taking place after a gap of five years even though the toll concession agreement provides for a revision process every year. In order to maintain the world-class infrastructure and to meet the expenses it was compelled to increase the toll rates, it added.

The revised rates will come into effect from July 1.

The revised rates will come into effect from Hosur Road to Bannerghatta Road, Bannerghatta Road to Kanakapura Road (Rs 35 for cars and Rs 12 for two-wheelers), Kanakapura Road to Clover Leaf (Rs 25 and Rs 8), Clover Leaf to Mysuru Road (Rs 20 and Rs 8), Mysuru Road to Magadi Road (Rs 45 and Rs 20), Magadi Road to Tumakuru Road (Rs 40 and Rs 12), and Link Road (Rs 50 and Rs 18).

More from Bangalore

The rates have also been revised for buses, trucks, light commercial, and multi-axle vehicles.

Best of Express Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...Premium
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growthPremium
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growth
UPSC Key-June 29, 2022: Why to read ‘Dumping’ or ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ or ‘H...Premium
UPSC Key-June 29, 2022: Why to read ‘Dumping’ or ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ or ‘H...
More Premium Stories >>

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement