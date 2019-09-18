Bengaluru top cop reaches out to citizens on increasing traffic wardens

In a bid to manage traffic better on Bengaluru roads, the Bengaluru City Police is likely to expand its traffic warden force. “We plan to work differently to improve traffic on the roads. We are raising the number of traffic wardens from 390 to 2500,” Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.

Reaching out for citizens’ help in implementing the same, Rao added, “Requesting the voluntary spirit of Bengaluru to join us as traffic wardens. Contact one of your nearest traffic police stations. As Commissioner inviting you on board.”

Further, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) has published the contact information of various traffic police stations to help volunteers connect to the force easily.

More information pls Contact this numbers… pic.twitter.com/1nhfsfQ0Yd — BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) September 18, 2019

However, some pointed out that the human resources in the traffic police force should be utilised to assist the better flow of vehicles across congested streets, rather than being on duty just to collect fines.

Good morning sir. Rather than investing your team to collect fines, why not guide them to assist better flow of vehicles across congested street.

Wardens can be used for collecting fines under supervision of higher officials.

Feasible? — ತರ್ಲೆ Thimma (@BLRrocKS) September 18, 2019

Another user suggested that providing a share of the fine collected for traffic violations should be given to the citizens reporting the same. “…, its like having 84 lakh moving CCTV cameras in blore. Probably at half the cost,” the tweet read.

Can you provide more details regarding this Sir. I had suggested long back that if a citizens gets a % of the fine from complaints raised on twitter, its like having 84 lakh moving CCTV cameras in blore. Probably at half the cost. Will like to know ur views on this Sir. — concernedcitizen (@concern13161846) September 18, 2019

With the steady increase in the number of vehicles (as many as 1,752 vehicles get added to the fleet daily), traffic in Bengaluru has constantly been one among the top topics of discussion.

According to data from the Karnataka Transport Department, as of July 2019, over 82.53 lakh vehicles have been registered in Bengaluru of which 57.3 lakh and 15.72 lakh are two-wheelers and four-wheelers, respectively.

Incidentally, over 23 lakh vehicles have been added to the fleet since 2015. It can be noted that the statistics do not include vehicles from other states that are widely spotted in the city.