Bengaluru: Two techies arrested for uploading photos of college students on porn sites

As many as 30 photographs were uploaded online. As many as 30 photographs were uploaded online.

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch Police on Thursday arrested two techies for uploading photgraphs of college students and lecturers on porn sites.

According to CCB Police, Ajay Thanikachalam(37) from CV Raman Nagar and Vikas Raghotham (27) from Rajaianagara were arrested based on seven complaints filed across Cyber Crime, Economic Offences, and Narcotics (CEN) police stations.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, “The two accused were uploading photos of college students and lecturers, taken from their Instagram and Facebook profiles, to the various porn websites.”

As many as 30 photographs were uploaded online. “Immediately after receiving complaints, we sent an email to the porn websites and all the photos were deleted,” Patil added.

Police also seized laptops and mobile phones from the two accused. A case under the IT Act was registered against the duo at the Cyber Crime police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd