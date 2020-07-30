scorecardresearch
Bengaluru: Two techies arrested for uploading photos of college students on porn sites

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: July 30, 2020 10:09:22 am
bengaluru men arrested for uploading photos on porn site, college students photos on porn sites bengaluru, bengaluru photos of students on porn cites, bengaluru police, bengaluru city news As many as 30 photographs were uploaded online.

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch Police on Thursday arrested two techies for uploading photgraphs of college students and lecturers on porn sites.

According to CCB Police, Ajay Thanikachalam(37) from CV Raman Nagar and Vikas Raghotham (27) from Rajaianagara were arrested based on seven complaints filed across Cyber Crime, Economic Offences, and Narcotics (CEN) police stations.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, “The two accused were uploading photos of college students and lecturers, taken from their Instagram and Facebook profiles, to the various porn websites.”

As many as 30 photographs were uploaded online. “Immediately after receiving complaints, we sent an email to the porn websites and all the photos were deleted,” Patil added.

Police also seized laptops and mobile phones from the two accused. A case under the IT Act was registered against the duo at the Cyber Crime police station.

