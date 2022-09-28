Bengaluru college student kidnaps former employer’s son for Rs 15 lakh ransom: police

A Bengaluru man kidnapped his former employer’s son for a Rs 15-lakh ransom and made away with his car with the help of a friend, police said as they arrested the duo 18 days after the crime.

Around 4am on September 2, M Sunil Raj (23) and Y V Nagesh (22) allegedly barged into the 14-year-old boy’s bedroom, gagged him and took his father’s SUV and fled the spot. When the boy’s mother came to check on him, she found the room empty and dialled his phone number. The accused answered the call and demanded Rs 15 lakh to release the boy and threatened to kill him if they would not pay the ransom.

The Sampigehalli police, who got information about the crime later, said the boy’s parents paid the ransom on the same day afternoon. Police said they had to persuade the parents to lodge a complaint. They have recovered Rs 9.69 lakh, two bikes and a car from the kidnappers, whom they tracked down later.

According to police, Sunil Raj, who is doing BCom in an evening college, had earlier worked as a gardener at the boy’s house at Manyata Residency behind Manyata Tech Park near Hebbal in the Karnataka capital.

Sunil had noticed that the boy slept in his ground-floor bedroom while his parents and elder brother slept on the first floor of the house. Their pet dog also slept on the first floor. He also knew the door to the boy’s room could not be locked from inside.

Police said the kidnappers, both residents of Yelahanka, did a recce of the house on August 30.

The boy’s father is a managing director of a private company and his mother a software engineer.