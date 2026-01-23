3 students of Bengaluru college arrested, notices sent to 19 others over ragging, assault of juniors and staff

The police said the accused students vandalised a car and assaulted the complainant and others using iron rods, sticks and stones.

Three students of a private college in Devanahalli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, have been arrested, while notices have been issued to 19 students and one other person, allegedly in connection with an incident involving ragging and assault, the police said Thursday.

“The three arrested students have been sent to judicial custody. Notices have been issued to the remaining students named in the FIR,” a senior officer with the Devanahalli police said.

The First Information Report (FIR) in this regard was registered against 22 college students and one outsider on January 16, following a complaint lodged by Midhun Madhavan, 34, who heads admissions at Aakash Group of Institutions, officers said.