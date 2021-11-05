Bengaluru: CM asks BBMP to suggest short and long term solutions to tackle waterlogging after heavy rains

In the wake of heavy downpours leading to waterlogging in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to submit a report on short-term and long-term solutions to prevent the menace.

In a review meeting of rain preparedness, he directed BBMP officials to identify stretches where retention walls of storm water drains (SWD) are weak and thereby leading to flooding. He said desilting of SWDs would be taken up in summer.

Bommai announced BBMP’s 64 rescue teams, each comprising 15 members, would be augmented to 30 members by pooling in manpower from home guard and civil defence.

“There is one Disaster Response Team in Bengaluru which will be increased to four. These teams will be raised with the help of the State Disaster Response Fund and the Finance Department,” the CM said.

He added that the total length of SWDs in the city, 842 km, and 389 km of the retaining walls has been built. “Construction of retaining walls has to be expedited. One of the reasons behind flooding is the clogging of SWDs due to which water remains stagnant,” Bommai said. The CM said that he would review the work progress.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Bengaluru on November 4. According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the highest rain was recorded in the South and Mahadevapura zones. Several parts of the city remained inundated and traffic snarls due to waterlogging were observed in areas like Ulsoor, J C Road, Avenue Road, Satellite Bus Stand and Koramangala.

The KSNDMC has predicted widespread moderate to heavy rains over BBMP municipal limits.