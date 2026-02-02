Bengaluru Class 10 student dies by suicide after ‘alcohol party’, pub owner booked

The 15-year-old boy reportedly visited a Bengaluru pub with his classmates after attending a farewell party in school.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 2, 2026 09:56 PM IST
indian expressThe police have registered an FIR against the owner and staff of the pub under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Karnataka Excise Act.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Bengaluru police Monday booked the staff and owner of a city pub after it emerged that they allegedly served liquor to minors.

The incident came to light after a 15-year-old student died by suicide, reportedly in fear of ‘getting caught’ by his parents after having liquor at the pub.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the minor, who was a student of Class 10, attended a farewell party at his school on Friday. After the event, a group of seven to eight classmates went to Legacy Brewing Company, a pub located in Rajarajeshwarinagar. The friends of the victim then dropped him near his residence at 9.30 pm. But the teenager reportedly did not enter the apartment and loitered for a while before dying by suicide within the compound. The security guards, thereafter, informed his parents, and the boy was taken to a hospital where doctors declared he was brought dead.

A police officer said, “The parents were unaware why the boy died by suicide, but upon checking with friends, they found out that they had visited the pub and had consumed alcohol and smoked cigarettes.”

The police have registered an FIR against the owner and staff of the pub under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Karnataka Excise Act for allegedly serving alcohol and cigarettes to minors.

The police said an unnatural death case has also been registered, and they will investigate the case once the parents of the suicide victim return to Bengaluru. “The father of the victim hails from Kerala. They have taken the body to Kerala to perform the final rites. We will investigate the case once they return from their hometown,” the officer said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner after pilot flags fuel control switch issue
Muzaffar Ali
'Not all horses run in a race; some are worshipped': Muzaffar Ali on why Bollywood can’t make films like Umrao Jaan anymore
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
Advertisement