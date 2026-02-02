Bengaluru Class 10 student dies by suicide after ‘alcohol party’, pub owner booked

The police have registered an FIR against the owner and staff of the pub under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Karnataka Excise Act.

The Bengaluru police Monday booked the staff and owner of a city pub after it emerged that they allegedly served liquor to minors.

The incident came to light after a 15-year-old student died by suicide, reportedly in fear of ‘getting caught’ by his parents after having liquor at the pub.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the minor, who was a student of Class 10, attended a farewell party at his school on Friday. After the event, a group of seven to eight classmates went to Legacy Brewing Company, a pub located in Rajarajeshwarinagar. The friends of the victim then dropped him near his residence at 9.30 pm. But the teenager reportedly did not enter the apartment and loitered for a while before dying by suicide within the compound. The security guards, thereafter, informed his parents, and the boy was taken to a hospital where doctors declared he was brought dead.