Bengaluru Class 10 student dies by suicide after ‘alcohol party’, pub owner booked

The Bengaluru police Monday booked the staff and owner of a city pub after it emerged that they allegedly served liquor to minors.
The incident came to light after a 15-year-old student died by suicide, reportedly in fear of ‘getting caught’ by his parents after having liquor at the pub.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), the minor, who was a student of Class 10, attended a farewell party at his school on Friday. After the event, a group of seven to eight classmates went to Legacy Brewing Company, a pub located in Rajarajeshwarinagar. The friends of the victim then dropped him near his residence at 9.30 pm. But the teenager reportedly did not enter the apartment and loitered for a while before dying by suicide within the compound. The security guards, thereafter, informed his parents, and the boy was taken to a hospital where doctors declared he was brought dead.
A police officer said, “The parents were unaware why the boy died by suicide, but upon checking with friends, they found out that they had visited the pub and had consumed alcohol and smoked cigarettes.”
The police have registered an FIR against the owner and staff of the pub under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Karnataka Excise Act for allegedly serving alcohol and cigarettes to minors.
The police said an unnatural death case has also been registered, and they will investigate the case once the parents of the suicide victim return to Bengaluru. “The father of the victim hails from Kerala. They have taken the body to Kerala to perform the final rites. We will investigate the case once they return from their hometown,” the officer said.
