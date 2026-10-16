Bengaluru police deny CJP request for Town Hall march, allow ‘Tiranga’ rally

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The Bengaluru Police have denied permission to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) to hold a protest march from Town Hall to Mysuru Bank Circle, citing a Karnataka High Court order restricting protests and public demonstrations to Freedom Park. However, the police allowed the organisers to hold a peaceful Tiranga march, subject to conditions and adequate security arrangements.
The march, that began at 5 pm on Friday, October 16, was part of a nationwide mobilisation by the CJP over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Akshaya M Hakay told The Indian Express, “We are not denying anyone their freedom. Several peaceful marches, including drug-awareness campaigns, festivals and religious processions, have been held from Town Hall with adequate security arrangements”.
The organisers sought permission for a peaceful Tiranga march after their request to hold a protest march was denied, he added.
The Karnataka High Court in its August 1, 2022, order restricted protests, dharnas and rallies in Bengaluru to designated venues, including Freedom Park. Officials have also flagged concerns over traffic congestion and disruption to public movement if demonstrations are held on roads or at locations outside the designated protest site.
The restrictions drew scrutiny following the preventive detention of protesters who attempted to march towards the Chief Electoral Officer’s office near K R Circle on Monday. The protesters were detained after they refused to move to Freedom Park. Photojournalists covering the police action also alleged that they were manhandled.
On Tuesday, Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reiterated that peaceful protest was fundamental to democracy and said the police action would be reviewed.