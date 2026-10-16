Bengaluru police deny CJP request for Town Hall march, allow ‘Tiranga’ rally

The Bengaluru Police have denied permission to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) to hold a protest march from Town Hall to Mysuru Bank Circle, citing a Karnataka High Court order restricting protests and public demonstrations to Freedom Park. However, the police allowed the organisers to hold a peaceful Tiranga march, subject to conditions and adequate security arrangements.

The march, that began at 5 pm on Friday, October 16, was part of a nationwide mobilisation by the CJP over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Akshaya M Hakay told The Indian Express, “We are not denying anyone their freedom. Several peaceful marches, including drug-awareness campaigns, festivals and religious processions, have been held from Town Hall with adequate security arrangements”.