Bengaluru civil society criticises Azim Premji University for suspending student after right-wing vandalism

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Three months after the vandalism at Azim Premji University in Bengaluru, allegedly involving ABVP members, civil society groups have released a report criticising the university for taking action against its own students.
The groups included the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, Bahutva Karnataka, All India Lawyers Association for Justice, and others.
It also called for action against the ABVP demonstrators, stating, ” …we strongly believe that the action against the ABVP mob must be based on a swift and fair investigation and action must be taken accordingly, under relevant provisions of the BNS.”
In the original incident in February, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a demonstration outside the university near Attibele over a discussion organised by a student-led group called ‘Spark Reading Circle’ on the 1991 Kunan-Poshpora incident in Kashmir.
Some of the demonstrators had then allegedly entered the university premises and indulged in vandalism.
As previously reported by The Indian Express, the university had suspended a student in connection with the reading circle event, drawing protests from other students. The suspension order had been passed down by a special disciplinary committee, which, amongst other reasons, had cited “failure to follow university instructions for de-escalating a volatile situation during an extraordinary event on campus.”
The report stated that faculty and students at the university believed that the FIR filed against the reading circle was a “disproportionate response on the part of the university administration.”
It also noted that it had been difficult to control the demonstrators as the Sarjapura police station had only eight personnel.
In a statement after the release of the report, various groups stated that Azim Premji University ought to withdraw all charges against members of the reading circle while also revoking the suspension of the student who had been suspended for two years. The groups also called for the police to complete their investigative report and close the case against the reading group, while the University took measures to engage with the student body.
The university had earlier stated via a spokesperson that “Azim Premji University conducted a thorough inquiry into the events of February 24, 2026. Following a careful review of the investigating committee’s recommendations, the University has taken disciplinary action against three students found to be in serious violation of the University’s code of conduct. One student has been suspended for two years, while two other students have been issued written warnings.”
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