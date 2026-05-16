Bengaluru civil society criticises Azim Premji University for suspending student after right-wing vandalism

Three months after the vandalism at Azim Premji University in Bengaluru, allegedly involving ABVP members, civil society groups have released a report criticising the university for taking action against its own students.

The groups included the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, Bahutva Karnataka, All India Lawyers Association for Justice, and others.

It also called for action against the ABVP demonstrators, stating, ” …we strongly believe that the action against the ABVP mob must be based on a swift and fair investigation and action must be taken accordingly, under relevant provisions of the BNS.”

In the original incident in February, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a demonstration outside the university near Attibele over a discussion organised by a student-led group called ‘Spark Reading Circle’ on the 1991 Kunan-Poshpora incident in Kashmir.