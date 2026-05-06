Gay dating app trap: Bengaluru civil engineer stabbed and robbed by group of 4

The Bengaluru police Wednesday said they have apprehended a group of four who allegedly lured a 27-year-old civil engineer through a gay dating app, stabbed him with a knife and robbed him.

According to the police, the adult accused have been identified as Darshan and Rajesh, both 19, while the other two are juveniles. All four are school dropouts and are currently unemployed, said the police.

Based on a complaint, the Yelahanka police registered a case under Section 311 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (robbery or dacoity accompanied by an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and have taken up further investigation.