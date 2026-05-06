Gay dating app trap: Bengaluru civil engineer stabbed and robbed by group of 4

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The Bengaluru police Wednesday said they have apprehended a group of four who allegedly lured a 27-year-old civil engineer through a gay dating app, stabbed him with a knife and robbed him.
According to the police, the adult accused have been identified as Darshan and Rajesh, both 19, while the other two are juveniles. All four are school dropouts and are currently unemployed, said the police.
Based on a complaint, the Yelahanka police registered a case under Section 311 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (robbery or dacoity accompanied by an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and have taken up further investigation.
The police said the victim had been using the dating app Grindr for the past three years. On Friday evening, an unidentified person contacted him and asked him to meet near Palanahalli Gate.
The victim travelled by bus to the location around 7 pm, where four accused allegedly approached him. After a brief conversation, they allegedly forced him towards a secluded area near Jayamuni Layout.
One of the accused allegedly threatened him with a knife and warned that his private life would be exposed to his family and friends if he did not comply. The group abused him and demanded money, as per the police.
When he resisted, one of the accused allegedly stabbed him multiple times on the head, hand and abdomen. Despite attempting to escape, he was overpowered, said the police.
The accused then accessed his mobile phone, transferred Rs 16,000 via UPI, and fled the spot, the police said. The injured man later contacted a friend, who arranged for him to be taken to a private hospital on Bellary Road for treatment. The police analysed CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and apprehended four accused.
Further investigations are underway.
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