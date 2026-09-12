Bengaluru civic workers detained during protest outside Vidhana Soudha

Several members of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU)-affiliated BBMP Powrakarmikara Sangha were detained by the Bengaluru police while they were protesting outside the Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.

The contractual civic workers were seeking a slew of demands, including an apology from Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda for his recent remarks.

Condemning the police action, Nirmala M, President, BBMP Powrakarmikara Sangha, said, “This action by the police in preventing citizens and workers from exercising their constitutional right to peaceful protest is condemnable.

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“As the minister-in-charge of Bengaluru, Krishna Byre Gowda has a responsibility towards every section of this city, not just the middle class. Not once has he called a single meeting to hear the problems of powrakarmikas. Our wages are not paid on time, we are denied ESI and PF, and contractors continue to exploit us with no action taken by the government.”