U-turn on Bengaluru civic polls: Karnataka SEC seeks 3-month extension from Supreme Court

In a reversal of its earlier stance, the Karnataka State Election Commission (SEC) Monday approached the Supreme Court seeking a 90-day extension to conduct the long-delayed Bengaluru civic polls. The move comes just days after State Election Commissioner G S Sangreshi had asserted that the elections for the five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) would be held between June 14 and June 24.

In an interim application filed before the apex court, the SEC argued that the extension is necessary due to the overlapping timelines of the Census and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Both exercises have reportedly exhausted the state’s administrative and logistical resources.