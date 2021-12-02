Bengaluru: Civic engineer held after pothole claims 21-year-old’s life

With the city witnessing frequent road accidents due to potholes, the Bengaluru traffic police have arrested a civic engineer after a 21-year-old man lost his life in one such incident.

S Savita (34), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) assistant executive engineer, Mahadevpura zone, was arrested and released on bail Thursday.

According to the police, the accident took place on November 27 around 1.30pm, when Azeem Ahmed, a resident of Hesaraghatta who worked as a food delivery executive, was riding his gearless scooter from Thanisandra towards Hegde Nagar. He fell down after his vehicle was caught in a pothole, and was run over by truck allegedly being driven rashly.

The Banaswadi traffic police arrested the truck driver, R Ravi (31), too. He has been released on bail. The contractor responsible for repairing that stretch of the road is yet to be identified, officers said.

In a press statement, Joint Commissioner Police (traffic) Ravikante Gowda said, “Probe has revealed that Savita acted in sheer negligence by not filling up the pothole. In accordance with the guidelines of the court, we arrested Savita for causing death due to negligence.”

Residents of the locality have expressed anger towards the BBMP for the poor state of the roads, saying they lead to many fatal accidents. The complaint in Ahmed’s case was filed by one Madhu Prasad, who witnessed his accident.

A police source said “it was clear” that the pothole was responsible for the accident. “Ahmed’s father had died a few years ago. He had started working to help his brother run the family. This was the third accident reported here in the last one week. In the other two cases, the riders were injured,” the source said.