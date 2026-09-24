Bengaluru civic body’s plan to fell 1,139 trees for short tunnel draws ire

Amid growing opposition to tunnel projects in the city, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has proposed to fell 1,139 trees for the 2.3-km tunnel road at Hebbal. An online campaign against it has received more than 20,000 signatures.

The government has proposed a 2.3-km underground twin tunnel road connecting Hebbal Junction to the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University (KVAFSU) campus. Funded by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), the project will cost about Rs 1,130 crore. The same stretch connects to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The GBA has invited feedback about the proposal to fell 1,128 trees, which is also under challenge in the Karnataka High Court on multiple grounds.