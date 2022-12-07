Bengaluru civic body conducts tree census in Malleshwaram

Three years after the Karnataka High Court ordered the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to conduct a tree census, the civic body’s forest cell has finally started the project on a pilot basis in the Malleshwaram locality of the city. As part of the tree census, a QR code will be affixed to each tree. The QR code would provide key information like the name, and health status of the tree concerned, among others.

Govindraju V, the assistant conservator of forests, BBMP forest cell, said: “We have started the pilot project in ward number 61 of Malleshwaram last week. Each tree will have a unique QR code, which on scanning would give information like the name of the tree, tree girth, its health status, and benefits… The BBMP has developed an app for this.”

A BBMP official said the pilot project would also give them an estimate of the cost that would be incurred in each ward if the tree census were to be expanded to other areas in the city.

Another BBMP official said, “The tree census is important since it would also tell people about the importance of each tree and it would let them know about the tree cover in the city.”

In 2019, the high court directed the civic body to conduct a tree census. The BBMP signed an MoU with the Institute of Wood Science and Technology to conduct the survey the same year but later cancelled it.

Notably, Vijay Nishanth, the founder of Project Vruksha Foundation, conducted a tree census in his personal capacity at the Pattabhiramnagar ward in 2019. He identified 3,700 trees in the ward.