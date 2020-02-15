Bengaluru civic body to revamp 35 traffic junctions in city

The BBMP will also take up geometric corrections for free vehicular movement in these junctions. The BBMP will also take up geometric corrections for free vehicular movement in these junctions.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to revamp 35 traffic junctions in the city at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore with Basaveshwara circle in Central Business District being revamped first at a cost of Rs 3 crore. Speaking to indianexpress.com BBMP Mayor Goutham Kumar said, “the proposal will be part of the upcoming budget. The plan to beautify 35 junctions is to give international standards to the city junctions which will improve the look of the city.”

According to the BBMP’s design plan for the Basaveshwara circle (Chalukya Circle), footpaths will be developed using cobblestones. There will be railings around the junction, street lights, and other amenities.

BBMP has planned 35 junction improvements to ease the flow of traffic in #Bengaluru. ಸುಗಮ ಸಂಚಾರಕ್ಕಾಗಿ #ಬಿಬಿಎಂಪಿ ಯು ನಗರದ 35 ಜಂಕ್ಷನ್ ಗಳನ್ನು ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಪಡಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ.#BBMP pic.twitter.com/ZWuiBn3ULo — B.H.Anil Kumar,IAS (@BBMPCOMM) February 14, 2020

The BBMP will also take up geometric corrections for free vehicular movement in these junctions. “The redevelopment of these junctions will also ease the flow of traffic in Bengaluru. All these junctions will have beautiful artwork, sculptures, and greenery,” Goutham Kumar added.

The 35 junctions include Mysuru Bank, Trinity, Kempegowda circle, Kammanahalli circle, ESI Hospital junction at Rajajinagar and Dr. Rajkumar Road, Magadi Road, Anil Kumble Circle, MS Ramaiah junction, Lalbagh West Gate junction, Modi Hospital Road junction in Rajajinagar, Minerva Circle.

