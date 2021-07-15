Bengaluru civic body to reduce Covid-19 govt quota beds amid decline in cases

According to the data shared by the BBMP, a total of 6,446 government quota beds are available in the city, of which 349 are occupied, and the net available beds are 6,093. (File Photo: PTI)

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to reduce the number of government quota beds to treat Covid patients to about 1,800 following a decrease in new Covid-19 cases in the last few days.

Speaking on the development, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said, “Everyday, less than 30 Covid-infected patients are being directed for hospital admission by the civic body doctors and as the cases also have come down, we are going to reduce government quota beds. We will reserve 1,800 beds and can modify these numbers as and when required.”

He added that some of the Covid Care Centres (CCC) in the city have been closed as there are less admissions, although the civic body is keeping the medical infrastructure ready ahead of a possible third wave.

According to the data shared by the BBMP, a total of 6,446 government quota beds are available in the city, of which 349 are occupied, and the net available beds are 6,093. Of the 6,093 beds available, 2,407 are general beds, 2,625 are HDU beds, 517 are ICU beds, while 544 are ICU beds with ventilator support.

As on Wednesday, Bengaluru city had about 12,573 active Covid patients, and in the last one week, the positivity rate has dropped down to 0.71 per cent.