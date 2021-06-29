Bengaluru civic body to organise ‘Khata Mela’ to meet its target in revenue collection

To meet its target in revenue collection, Bengaluru’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to organise ‘Khata Mela’ in all eight zones.

Chief Commissioner of BBMP Gaurav Gupta on Monday held a meeting with revenue officials and directed them to organise Khata Mela. BBMP has so far collected Rs 1,563.78 crore as property tax for the financial year 2021-22.

“With fewer cases of Covid in the city at present, revenue officers should pay more attention to property tax collection. The role of revenue officers in collecting the property tax is important,” Gupta said and instructed the officials to work harder and collect more taxes. The newly constructed buildings should be bought under tax jurisdiction and the property tax should be collected.

The chief commissioner said that ‘Khata Mela’ should be organised, in all eight zones of the BBMP, to bring assets under property tax jurisdiction and measures should be taken to collect tax.

The Commissioner has informed all the revenue officials that they must spread the information on the extension of 5 percent rebate on payment of full-year property tax which has been extended till 30 June 2021 through department staff and thereby collect more property tax.

BBMP also plans to collect property tax expeditiously by issuing a demand notice to those who have not paid property tax in the present financial year. Special Commissioner (Revenue) Basavaraju, said notice will be issued to those who have tax payment dues for several years and officials will immediately collect property tax.

“The officers must work on bringing assets that are outside tax jurisdiction to tax jurisdiction. Legal action must be taken against those who are not paying tax to collect property tax. The property tax target set for the year must be reached,” he instructed.