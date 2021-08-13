Bengaluru civic body to honour 100 Covid warriors on Independence Day

In order to honour Covid warriors, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) invited hundred Covid-19 warriors for the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru on August 15.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said, “Hundred Covid-19 warriors, including healthcare professionals, frontline workers and 25 persons who have recovered from the infectious disease, will participate in the celebrations as special invitees.”

BBMP has started to prepare for the celebrations with a total of 1,000 seats being earmarked for VVIPs, VIPs and special invitees. “Like last year, due to the pandemic, there will be no cultural event this year. All invitees have to wear masks and follow social distancing norms. The celebrations will be held in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Centre,” Gupta said.

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said, “Newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hoist the national flag at 9am and he will receive a guard of honour from 10 battalions comprising 470 personnel from Karnataka State Reserve Police, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, City Armed Reserve, Karnataka State Industrial Security Force, traffic police, women police, home guards, traffic wardens, Department of Fire and Emergency Services, and dog squad.”

The police department has made elaborate security arrangements and installed 60 CCTV cameras and baggage scanners in the parade grounds while ambulances and fire tenders will be on standby in case of any emergency. The event will be webcast live and telecast on Doordarshan Chandana.

According to Pant, the department has deployed 1,500 police personnel and 15 platoons of KSRP, 10 platoons of CAR and two commando teams. “Invitees will not be allowed to carry any belongings, including cigarettes, match boxes, pamphlets, knives, black clothes, food items, camera, liquor, water bottle, flags and crackers,” he added.

Vehicular movement will remain prohibited from 8:30am to 10:30 am on Cubbon Road (between BRV Junction and Kamaraj Road Junction). Motorists can park their vehicles on Central Street (Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar bus stand), Cubbon Road (CTO Junction to K R Road), or MG Road (Anil Kumble Circle to Queen’s Statue), said the Bengaluru traffic police department.