Bengaluru: Civic body to declare residential complexes with more than 3 Covid cases as containment zones

With the Covid-19 caseload increasing in Bengaluru, especially in residential apartments and complexes, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Thursday said that if an apartment complex has more than three Covid-19 cases it will be declared as a containment zone and all residents will be tested for Covid-19.

The move comes after Bengaluru featured in the list of 174 districts in the country with the highest positivity rate. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare report, Bengaluru Urban district had a positivity rate of 12.29 per cent Wednesday.

According to a BBMP data, the city has around 479 active containment zones with 189 in Mahadevapura and 112 in Bommanahalli. The city Wednesday reported 15,617 fresh cases, which is 73 per cent of the total cases reported in the state.

In the advisory letter issued Thursday for Resident Welfare Associations/apartment complexes/housing societies, the civic body said, “Over the past 10 days, an increase in the day-on-day case numbers is noticed and it is imperative that we need to enhance Covid-19 surveillance in view of larger public health.”

The advisory added, “If more than three cases are reported within the apartment complex, or 100 metre perimeter or the floor above and below or the complete block or in case of smaller apartments complete apartment complex shall be declared as a ‘Containment Zone’ for a minimum of seven days.”

Specifying what would lead to a containment zone, the advisory said, “If there is one case in each floor, individual houses in those floors; If three cases in one floor, then the complete floor; If 10 cases in a tower, either single floor or multiple floors, complete tower; If 50 cases in an apartment complex of 50-100 households/>100 cases in an apartment complex of >100 households complete apartment complex.”

It added, “If a containment is declared, all residents within the area shall be tested. Detailed contact tracing and surveillance activities shall be conducted. All households shall be surveyed for the health of the vulnerable population. Testing of all populations within the containment zone is advisable, mandatory if symptomatic.”