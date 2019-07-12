Bengaluru civic body to conduct vulnerability mapping of buildings

After the tragic incident of the collapse of the under-construction building in Pulakeshi Nagar, the Bengaluru civic body is planning to map the vulnerability of buildings in the city.

Advertising

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified three vulnerable points for the city; floods, fire and structural stability of buildings. The BBMP along with National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) will study all vulnerable flooding areas in the city. The list of vulnerable points will be prepared, which will help the civic authorities to act on time during such incidents.

According to BBMP officials, the assessment of the structural vulnerability of buildings will be done in all eight BBMP zones across the city. The mapping of buildings will include their vulnerability to flooding, fire and structural stability. This would be done in all areas of the city.

READ: Bengaluru: Under-construction building collapse leaves 5 dead, 11 injured

The ward engineers will be the nodal officers who will take care of the mapping of each ward. The BBMP will check whether the building follows the guidelines of the National Building Code 2016.

Advertising

Randeep D, Special Commissioner (Finance and IT), BBMP, told indianexpress.com, “we are planning to take up the assessment survey of buildings across the city. After this assessment, we will train our officials to deal with emergencies like building collapses. They will be given walkie-talkie sets for immediate action .”

After the assessment of buildings, the city civic body will give notice to the damaged buildings to repair. If the building is in a very dangerous condition, the BBMP will give the notice to the building owner to demolish the structure. The assessment will be based on spot inspection, damage to the buildings and checking plan sanctions and occupation certificates.

On Wednesday, an under-construction building in Bengaluru’s Pulkeshi Nagar collapsed killing five people and leaving 11 others injured. An adjacent building also tilted upon the impact of the collapse.