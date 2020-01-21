Bengaluru civic body suspends official for unauthorised demolition of suspected ‘Bangladeshi’ tenements

Eviction drive of makeshift houses in Kariyammana Agrahara, Bellandur in East Bengaluru on Sunday. (Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP) Eviction drive of makeshift houses in Kariyammana Agrahara, Bellandur in East Bengaluru on Sunday. (Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP)

The Bengaluru city corporation has suspended one of its officers for implementing unauthorised demolitions of makeshift houses in Bellandur that has left many families homeless last Sunday. More than 200 makeshift houses on Sunday were demolished by the owner of the site after he received a notice from the police. The police claimed the tenants were ‘illegal Bangladeshi migrants’ after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) official asked for police help for the eviction drive.

Narayana Swamy, BBMP assistant executive engineer (AEE) of Mahadevapura zone, was suspended as AEE by the BBMP on Monday and was posted to his parent department – Public Works Department (PWD).

READ | Over 100 makeshift houses razed in Bellandur, cops claim residents ‘illegal Bangladeshis’

Activists, however, said those residing in the area hailed from various parts of Karnataka, northern and north-eastern parts of the country and worked as domestic help, construction workers and security guards in Bengaluru.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, BBMP special commissioner D. Randeep said, “The BBMP cannot conduct eviction drive on private land, hence I asked for the suspension of the officer and sent him to his parent department PWD.”

On January 11, Marathahalli Police Station inspector issued a notice to landowner Chethan Babu for the eviction in Kariyammana Agrahara. In the letter, the police referred to social media posts and viral videos across social media, which claimed there was an illegal Bangladeshi settlement in Bellandur. “Get them vacated by demolishing the sheds,” the notice read.

“People living in these sheds are from this country only, there are people from North Karnataka, North India, and North East India. All the people have their documents, but since we were issued a notice by the police, we evicted them,” Chethan Babu said.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd