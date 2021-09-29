Bengaluru: Civic body to conduct fresh survey of dilapidated structures after two buildings collapse in two days

The collapse of two buildings in the past two days has again raised concerns about the state of dilapidated buildings in the Karnataka capital. In the last survey undertaken by the civic body in 2019, 185 dilapidated buildings were identified across the city but only 10 of those structures have been demolished till date.

In the wake of the collapse of two buildings on Monday and Tuesday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to conduct a fresh survey of dilapidated buildings in all eight zones of the city.

Chief Commissioner of BBMP Gaurav Gupta has instructed the zonal joint commissioners and chief engineers to form a committee lead by the special commissioner of the project department within 15 days and re-conduct the survey.

The chief commissioner, who conducted a virtual meeting with other BBMP officials on Wednesday, said: “I have instructed the zonal commissioners and zonal joint commissioners to issue notice to the owners of the remaining 175 dilapidated buildings.”

Gupta said that the engineers concerned in each zone must visit the sites of dilapidated buildings, review and submit accurate information on the same. “Officials have been instructed that following the re-inspection of the dilapidated buildings, contractors must be hired in each zone within 15 days to demolish the buildings,” he added.

A three-storey building housing metro construction workers collapsed in Bengaluru’s Wilson Garden area on Monday. Another three-storey building near the Dairy Circle that acted as the staff quarters of the Bangalore Milk Union Limited (BAMUL) came crashing down on Tuesday.

Three persons sustained minor injuries in the BAMUL incident. Police said, “According to preliminary investigation, the building is said to be about 40 to 50 years old.”

The residents had noticed cracks appearing on the building on Tuesday morning, following which they alerted the fire department. The building soon collapsed but by then most residents had left the building.

Monday’s collapse, too, happened after all the residents were evacuated. Meanwhile, hours after the incident, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) issued a statement claiming that the construction workers who were staying in the building were safe.