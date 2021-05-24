Bengaluru civic body staff ‘thrash’ teenager to undergo Covid-19 test

The contract staff at the Bengaluru civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday allegedly thrashed a teenager and forced him to undergo a Covid-19 test. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

WATCH: #Bengaluru Civic Body BBMP contract staff allegedly thrash a teenager and force them to undergo a COVID test. The Incident took place in Dharmaraya Swamy Temple ward in the Chickpet constituency of South Zone. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/kNDM72WHcI — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) May 24, 2021

The Incident took place near the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple ward at the Chickpet constituency in South Zone of the city on Monday morning.

In the video, two staffers were purportedly seen hitting a teenage boy and dragging him towards the makeshift sample collection table set up in front of the temple. When the boy tries to escape, he was beaten up and even pushed below the table to give samples.

In another video shared by a Twitter user, the BBMP staff were seen torturing another boy in the same area to give sample for Covid-19 testing.

After these videos went viral on social media and drew flak from all quarters, the civic body was forced to close down the testing centre.

The BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta took to Twitter to condemn the alleged physical altercation by BBMP staff and said an enquiry will be done into the matter.

“We regret the incident at Nagratpet testing booth. There is no question of forceful testing. We condemn any physical altercation that has happened. Enquiry would be conducted to find out what led to this, who is responsible, and also to prevent any such recurrence,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Central Division Police registered a suo moto case into the incident and filed an FIR against a BBMP booth level officer.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, DCP (Central) M N Anucheth said, “BBMP officials from Dasappa BBMP Hospital conducted Covid testing today near Nagratpet and a person named Kishan mistook it for vaccination and registered himself. When the OTP was generated, he realised it was for Covid-19 testing and not for vaccination and therefore refused to undergo the test. At this juncture he was assaulted by a BBMP booth level officer by name Nagabhushan.”

FIR has been registered against the BBMP official under sections 341, 323, 504 of IPC, he added.