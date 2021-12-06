Bengaluru civic body shuts popular mall over property tax dues

Officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday seized the entry to the Mantri Mall in the city over non-payment of taxes.

The BBMP officials shut down the popular mall in Malleswaram as its owners had not paid property taxes from 2018-19.

The total outstanding amount of property tax owed by Mantri Square Mall, owned by Abhishek Developers, is Rs 39.49 crore which includes property tax arrears of Rs 27.22 crore and interest of Rs 12.26 crore, according to the BBMP.

The mall was also sealed for a few hours on October 31 and on September 30 and was allowed to open after its administration handed over demand drafts of Rs 5 crore and a requisition letter which stated that the dues would be cleared. The demand drafts will be deposited in a special account belonging to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

The civic agency said Mantri Mall had earlier given a cheque of Rs 10.43 crore for the year 2018-19 which bounced, following which it registered a court case in this regard.

A BBMP official with the West Zone said that in the past three years the mall owner has been paying the pending property tax in small instalments in order to remain operational.

The mall had also been shuttered for seven hours in February this year for the same reason. According to BBMP officials, the mall owners did not pay up even after notices were issued.