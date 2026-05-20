Bengaluru civic body polls: Supreme Court extends GBA elections deadline till August 31

The transition to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) structure, which splits the city into five corporations and 369 wards, has been fraught with legal and administrative hurdles.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the deadline to complete the Bengaluru civic body elections by another three months. The court, while hearing a petition of the Karnataka State Election Commission (SEC), has revised the deadline to August 31, as against the earlier date of June 30.

Earlier, SEC Commissioner Sangreshi had announced that the elections to five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) would be held between June 14 and June 24. However, the SEC later filed an interim application petition before the Supreme Court seeking an extension, arguing that the extension is necessary due to the overlapping timelines of the Census and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.