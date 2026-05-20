Bengaluru civic body polls: Supreme Court extends GBA elections deadline till August 31

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The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the deadline to complete the Bengaluru civic body elections by another three months. The court, while hearing a petition of the Karnataka State Election Commission (SEC), has revised the deadline to August 31, as against the earlier date of June 30.
Earlier, SEC Commissioner Sangreshi had announced that the elections to five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) would be held between June 14 and June 24. However, the SEC later filed an interim application petition before the Supreme Court seeking an extension, arguing that the extension is necessary due to the overlapping timelines of the Census and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Both exercises have reportedly exhausted the state’s administrative and logistical resources, it said.
The Supreme Court, in its order, allowed the SEC to conduct elections before August 31 and file a report and ordered it not to seek any further extension.
Bengaluru has been without an elected civic body since September 2020, when the term of the previous Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) expired. The transition to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) structure, which splits the city into five corporations and 369 wards, has been fraught with legal and administrative hurdles.
The GBA has stated that there are approximately 88.95 lakh voters across 369 wards. The electorate comprises around 45.7 lakh men, 43.2 lakh women, and 1,635 others.
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