Bengaluru civic body plans to set up Covid-19 vaccination sites at apartment complexes with help of RWAs

A health worker administers the COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 to a woman at a government hospital in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

To improve the vaccination drive across Bengaluru, the city’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is planning to set up Covid-19 vaccination sites at apartment complexes with the help of Residents Welfare Associations (RWA).

Speaking to Indianexpress.com BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh said, “We have written to the Union government regarding opening the vaccination sites in apartments and various places in the city, we are awaiting Union governments permission.”

At present 35,000 people in the city are being vaccinated on a daily basis, according to BBMP. As per BBMP officials, the RWAs across the city will sync with BBMP administrations to help the civic body increase Covid-19 vaccination coverage.

The BBMP had also recently conducted a meeting with various RWAs in the city. A senior BBMP official said that the meeting was conducted with resident welfare association groups across the city on April 1, seeking their cooperation in Covid-19 management. “In the meeting, many senior residents in the city had expressed concerns about contracting the virus from the hospitals, when they go for vaccination and they had requested the BBMP to set up vaccination centres in their vicinity,” the official added.

Cumulatively, till April 5, the BBMP has vaccinated 8,46,062 people since the vaccination drive began on January 16.

Meanwhile, the BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that zonal health officers have been instructed to double the vaccination rate in the city in the wake of the second Covid wave in Bengaluru. “The BBMP has been taking several measures to contain the Covid-19 virus,” he added.

After chairing a meeting on compliance of Covid norms, vaccination, and testing, with special commissioners, joint commissioners and health commissioners on Tuesday, Gaurav Gupta said that there is a dire need to increase the vaccination rate in the city. ASHA workers have been instructed to raise awareness among those eligible for the vaccine and encourage them to get vaccinated. Additionally, the vaccination rate will be doubled as 2 lakh vaccines will arrive tomorrow, he said.

On Tuesday Bengaluru reported 4,266 Covid-19 cases where the total number of cases reached 45,5025 and the city reported 26 deaths, and total deaths so far are 4,693.