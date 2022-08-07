Bengaluru civic body: After delimitation, Opp sees quota break-up favouring BJP

Protests are brewing in the state over a draft notification by the Karnataka Urban Development Department (UDD) on the quota matrix for the 243 seats in the Bengaluru city council, ahead of its long-pending polls.

On Friday, several Congress MLAs, led by the party’s Bengaluru in-charge Ramalinga Reddy, stormed the Secretariat to protest against the quota break-up. The Congress leaders hung a poster over the office signboard of the Additional Chief Secretary, UDD, and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator, Rakesh Singh, saying: ‘RSS office, BJP office’.

The UDD draft notification, released on August 3, reserves 81 of the 243 seats in the BBMP for OBCs (33% reservation), 32 for SC/STs (13%) and 97 for women (40%). By extension, 65 seats each are open for male and female candidates in the general category; 34 for men in the Backward Classes A category and 31 for women; eight each for Backward Classes B category men and women; 14 each for SC men and women; and two each for ST men and women.

The Opposition parties are alleging a design in the way the quota has been worked out for the wards.

Together, 28 MLA seats make up the 243 wards in Bengaluru city. Currently, the BJP holds 12 of these 28 seats, the Congress 15 and the JD(S) one.

As things stand, of the 65 seats from where men in the general category can contest, 49 come within constituencies of BJP MLAs. The Congress sees this as giving the BJP an edge. In contrast, 67 of the 87 wards falling in Congress MLA constituencies are now reserved for women candidates, under various categories.

With the Congress threatening to go to court, both reservation in wards as well as their delimitation in the present form may face legal challenges.

Take the Jayanagar constituency, currently held by Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy (daughter of Ramalinga Reddy). Here, all six wards are reserved for women. Similarly, in Gandhinagar, held by former state Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, all seven wards are designated for women. In the BTM Layout held by Ramalinga Reddy, also the Congress city chief, eight of nine wards are reserved for women.

At the August 5 protest, Reddy said: “The reservation matrix has been created without any established guidelines. There are guidelines on which constituencies should be reserved for women, for backward classes, for SCs and STs. They have carried out the reservation exercise as per their whims and fancies. The notification is not correct and the government must withdraw it.”

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar has said they would fight such a move “legally and democratically”. “There seems to be an effort to rob Congress leaders of an opportunity to win polls for the city council,” he said.

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed said the changes also affected minority candidates. “With the delimitation and the reservations, it is very difficult for minority candidates to win seats in the city now,” Ahmed said.

Dinesh Gundu Rao said even BJP leaders were unhappy. “There seems to be an effort to finish off many local BJP leaders… So, who is this government favouring? Their intention seems to be to ensure that some of their MLAs control everything. The city must be in the control of the MLAs and RSS. That is what they want. This development goes against democratic principles,” Rao said.

The delimitation of BBMP wards had earlier attracted the Opposition’s criticism, with parties questioning the surge in number of wards falling under Assembly constituencies controlled by BJP MLAs, as compared to the drop in those held by Congress and JD(S) MLAs, with no discernible population changes.

The Congress had specifically mentioned the change in the number of wards falling under BJP constituencies like Bomannahalli, RR Nagar, K R Puram, and Mahadevapura, and in those of its own MLAs, like Chamarajpet, Shivajinagar, and Jayanagar.

Karnataka Chief Minister has dismissed the Opposition’s objections to the reservation matrix and delimitation exercises as a case of the pot calling the kettle black. “The Congress also did it when they were in power. They should introspect on what they did. We all know what happened in each constituency,” Bommai said.

The Karnataka government had issued the draft notification for reservation in BBMP wards following a directive by the Supreme Court asking it to declare the same within a week to facilitate the long-delayed polls for the city council.

Earlier, the state submitted in the Court the report by a commission to determine OBC numbers. The Supreme Court had asked for the same, to meet its “triple test” before an OBC quota could be cleared.

The issue of OBC reservation in local bodies and the Supreme Court’s condition for the same, has seen many states trying to meet the triple test requirement.

The term of the last BBMP ended in September 2020, and elections have not been held since.