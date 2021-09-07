Bengaluru civic body limits Ganesh festival celebration to 3 days; here are the other rules

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday modified an earlier government order on celebrating the Ganesha Festival in public places, by restricting the festivities to three days from from five in Bengaluru city.

“Last year too, the festivities were restricted to three days. That will continue this year,” BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.

The decision came after the BBMP chief commissioner held a meeting with senior district level officers, health officials and Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the chief commissioner said that in Bengaluru, Ganesha idols can be installed at public places with maximum height of four feet. In houses, the height should not be more than two feet. Idols installed at homes should be immersed at home or in a BBMP mobile tank, the order said.

At the temples and public places where Ganesh idols are erected, organisers have been asked to provide thermal scanners and hand sanitisers for the public, along with ensuring social distancing and other Covid-19 protocols.

The BBMP has banned organising cultural events, but has allowed pandals in public places, in which more than 20 devotees should not be present at the same time.