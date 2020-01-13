Mirror, mirror on the wall: How Bengaluru civic body plans to fight public urination

A large mirror installed by BBMP in Church street in Bengaluru. (Express photo: Darshan Devaiah BP) A large mirror installed by BBMP in Church street in Bengaluru. (Express photo: Darshan Devaiah BP)

In a bid to prevent people from urinating in public places, the Bengaluru civic body has come up with a unique concept of installing large mirrors at spots where public urination is usually reported.

The mirrors (8ft. x 4ft.) have been installed in five different locations in the city by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

According to officials, the concept is taken up as part of the Swachh Survekshan 2020 campaign. The body hopes the concept will help in creating awareness about the issue in public.

The mirrors have been installed in Church street, KR Market, Jyoti Nivas College in Koramangala, Indian Express circle in Queens road and Indiranagar near ESI Hospital in Bengaluru.

“The concept of installing the mirrors in the blackspots is to give civic sense and to prevent the public urination in the city. We have installed mirrors in five locations after conducting a survey,” Randeep D, BBMP Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management (SWM) told indianexpress.com

The mirrors, installed at a cost of nearly Rs 30,000 can be moved to any place wherever the awareness is required.

“The mirrors also have a QR code that can be scanned to find the location of the nearest public toilet. The Bengaluru city is Open Defecation Free (ODF) and to make sure this tag remains we are creating awareness through this project to prevent public urination,” he added.

The BBMP has also written messages on the mirrors about using dustbins, ban on single-use plastic and not to spit in public. In 2019, over 100 people were penalized by the civic body for public urination.

The civic authorities in Bengaluru are known for their unique ways of creating awareness in public. In November 2019, the city’s traffic police had installed 200 life-size traffic police mannequins at main junctions all over the city to deter people from breaking traffic rules, such as jumping signals, speeding and not wearing helmets.

