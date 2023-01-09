Bengaluru civic body again floats tender to complete Ejipura flyover construction

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has again floated a tender, worth Rs 144 crore, to complete the construction of the Ejipura flyover after it missed several deadlines.

Following a high court direction after several legal battles, the Karnataka government in March 2022 cancelled a tender awarded to Simplex Infrastructure Ltd to construct the 2.5 km flyover between Ejipura Main Road and Kendriya Sadan in Koramangala.

A BBMP official said the new tender was floated after a comprehensive assessment with Simplex members and project consultants. “It has been decided that the remaining work needs to be completed, and we are expecting to complete the work by March. We are engaging a new company to complete the work,” said the official.

The decision to construct the flyover to ease traffic in the Koramangala area was taken in 2014 and a tender was awarded in 2017 with a 30 month deadline. The project was supposed to be completed in November 2019 but it did not. The BBMP then extended the deadline to December 2020 and imposed a penalty for the delay. Despite protests from residents and elected representatives, nothing changed on the ground, though.

The Urban Development Department last year directed the BBMP to float a fresh tender as per the norms of Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act and said the project cost would be Rs 204 crore. The tenders floated last August saw two bidders participating but neither got the contract, because of technical reasons.

The delay in completing the flyover work has led to several road accidents with construction debris being dumped below the flyover. A two-wheeler rider, Lawrence Anthony (45), sustained serious injuries when a huge hydraulic bolt fell on his head in 2019. His family has approached court demanding compensation.