Bengaluru civic body to fill potholes by Nov 15

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has set November 15 as the deadline to fill the potholes within the municipal limits. Earlier the deadline was November 10.

“I have discussed the issue with the engineers and the potholes will be filled by November 15. Around 800-1,000 potholes are filled every day,” Nath told media persons Tuesday.

“Ward-level engineers, chief engineers, and zonal commissioners have been directed to prepare a report on the number of potholes that have been filled. Around 6,000-6,500 potholes are yet to be filled. All the potholes should be cleaned and their edges should be cut into a square shape and then they should be filled…” a BBMP official said.

On November 5, the BBMP administrator in a virtual meeting with the zonal commissioners directed all potholes to be filled by November 15 and asked them to send him a report on the same.

Last week, the Karnataka High Court directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to inspect pothole and road repair works in the city.