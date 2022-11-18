Bengaluru civic body had engaged controversial trust for election-related tasks in 2018 too

The NGO Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust, which is embroiled in a controversy over allegations of voter data theft in Bengaluru, was entrusted with election-related tasks in the past too, documents reveal.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had entrusted the NGO with the task of conducting awareness about the Lok Sabha elections, revision of electoral rolls and taking up Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme in December 2018, BBMP official documents show.

This year, the NGO was tasked with the additional responsibility of going door to door, linking Aadhaar with voter card and enrolling new voters. However, allegations that the NGO had collected personal information about voters, with its members posing as government officials in some cases, led the BBMP on Thursday to file a police complaint.

A twitter handle @2019Bbmp, now defunct, followed by BBMP, shows that the trust conducted awareness activities in January and February around the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BBMP SVEEP-2019 Awareness programme held @ Pulakeshi Nagara Constituency coordinating with Chilume Educational, Cultural & Rural Developmental Trust on 07/02/2019 pic.twitter.com/ozQgmmLLA8 — BBMP SVEEP 2019 (@2019Bbmp) February 11, 2019

“No permission was given to collect voters’ data. The trust was allowed to spread awareness about the voter helpline and general awareness around elections. When the complaints came that the trust was collecting voters’ data we cancelled the permission. Even in 2018, BBMP engaged the NGO to create awareness among the general public towards revision of electoral rolls and SVEEP. We have filed a police complaint in this regard,” said Rangappa, special commissioner (administration and elections), BBMP.

On Thursday, following the BBMP complaint at the Halasuru Gate police station, a case was registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police also named the Chilume Educational, Cultural and Rural Development Trust and its representative Lokesh K M in the FIR.