scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Bengaluru: Civic body continues eviction drive in Mahadevapura and Yelahanka zones

The BBMP has been carrying out an encroachment eviction drive in Mahadevpura Assembly constituency since September 5.  

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) continued its encroachment eviction drive along SWDs in Mahadevapura and Yelahanka zones. (Express Photo)

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) continued its encroachment eviction drive along SWDs in Mahadevapura and Yelahanka zones Tuesday. 

The BBMP informed that a wall of a residential building in Papaiah layout that encroached the storm water drain (SWD) was cleared. Whereas in Yelahanka a compound wall of NCBS Mandara Housing Complex was removed. 

Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavalli Tuesday held a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and officials from the BBMP, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) to discuss issues related to encroachment of SWDs and the damage suffered by Mahadevapura owing to heavy rain on September 5. 

In a tweet, he informed that illegal encroachments within Nalapad Academy, Gopalan school premises, Shantiniketan layout, parts of Epsilon Villa and Eco Space were cleared by the BBMP and the revenue department.  

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...

“In Mahadevapura assembly constituency’s Challagatta, Nalapad Academy had encroached Survey No.70, and now its clearing work has been initiated by BBMP and revenue department officials. Operation to vacate illegal encroachment in Gopalan school premises of Basavananagar of Mahadevapura Assembly Constituency,” he tweeted.  

“Many areas of our constituency are flooded due to heavy rains.  Encroachment of Rajakaluve (SWD) is the main reason for this. So I request our residents to vacate any illegal encroachments if done,” the MLA added.

“The slabs of the Epsilon villa drain which obstructed the flow of water in Rajakaluve near Yemalur of Mahadevapura assembly constituency were cleared,” Limbavalli said. 

Advertisement

He further said, “Our only intention is to ensure that the people of the area don’t face any problem due to rain water in future. All encroachments will be cleared to ensure that people won’t be affected by rain water in future…”

“The concrete slab built on the Rajakaluve inside the Eco-space premises is being cleared to facilitate the easy flow of water. Besides, a 300 meter long 1.3 meter diameter drain pipe is being laid by BBMP SWD department in front of the Eco Space, which will reduce the possibility of flooding on the Outer Ring Road. Development works are going on in full swing and any encroachments that are obstructing the flow of water in the Rajakaluve will be cleared immediately,” he tweeted. 

The BBMP has been carrying out an encroachment eviction drive in Mahadevpura Assembly constituency since September 5.  

Advertisement

Revenue minister R Ashok in his interaction with the media said that he has instructed the officials to demolish illegal structures. 

“By next monsoon we will raze all the illegal construction on the lines of Noida twin towers demolition. I have instructed the deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner and tahsildars to stand with the BBMP officials and provide them the documents…” he said. 

More from Bangalore

The SWD department (Mahadevapura zone) sent a list of buildings encroaching the drains to BBMP joint commissioner (Mahadevapura zone) R Venkatachalapathy on August 17. The list includes Bagmane Tech Park, Wipro, Eco-space, Gopalan, Diya school, Columbia Asia Hospital, Epyslon, and New Horizon College. 

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 07:10:30 pm
Next Story

Raccoon spotted curling up on hammock and netizens are loving it

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

EWS quota amendment a fraud on the Constitution, SC told

EWS quota amendment a fraud on the Constitution, SC told

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi
Opinion

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi

Jean-Luc Godard, godfather of French New Wave cinema, dies at 91

Jean-Luc Godard, godfather of French New Wave cinema, dies at 91

Pakistan floods threaten food security as critical crops destroyed

Pakistan floods threaten food security as critical crops destroyed

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Can drinking lead to 'alcoholic nose'?

Can drinking lead to 'alcoholic nose'?

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement