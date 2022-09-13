Bengaluru: Civic body continues eviction drive in Mahadevapura and Yelahanka zones

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) continued its encroachment eviction drive along SWDs in Mahadevapura and Yelahanka zones Tuesday.

The BBMP informed that a wall of a residential building in Papaiah layout that encroached the storm water drain (SWD) was cleared. Whereas in Yelahanka a compound wall of NCBS Mandara Housing Complex was removed.

Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavalli Tuesday held a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and officials from the BBMP, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) to discuss issues related to encroachment of SWDs and the damage suffered by Mahadevapura owing to heavy rain on September 5.

In a tweet, he informed that illegal encroachments within Nalapad Academy, Gopalan school premises, Shantiniketan layout, parts of Epsilon Villa and Eco Space were cleared by the BBMP and the revenue department.

“In Mahadevapura assembly constituency’s Challagatta, Nalapad Academy had encroached Survey No.70, and now its clearing work has been initiated by BBMP and revenue department officials. Operation to vacate illegal encroachment in Gopalan school premises of Basavananagar of Mahadevapura Assembly Constituency,” he tweeted.

“Many areas of our constituency are flooded due to heavy rains. Encroachment of Rajakaluve (SWD) is the main reason for this. So I request our residents to vacate any illegal encroachments if done,” the MLA added.

“The slabs of the Epsilon villa drain which obstructed the flow of water in Rajakaluve near Yemalur of Mahadevapura assembly constituency were cleared,” Limbavalli said.

He further said, “Our only intention is to ensure that the people of the area don’t face any problem due to rain water in future. All encroachments will be cleared to ensure that people won’t be affected by rain water in future…”

“The concrete slab built on the Rajakaluve inside the Eco-space premises is being cleared to facilitate the easy flow of water. Besides, a 300 meter long 1.3 meter diameter drain pipe is being laid by BBMP SWD department in front of the Eco Space, which will reduce the possibility of flooding on the Outer Ring Road. Development works are going on in full swing and any encroachments that are obstructing the flow of water in the Rajakaluve will be cleared immediately,” he tweeted.

The BBMP has been carrying out an encroachment eviction drive in Mahadevpura Assembly constituency since September 5.

Revenue minister R Ashok in his interaction with the media said that he has instructed the officials to demolish illegal structures.

“By next monsoon we will raze all the illegal construction on the lines of Noida twin towers demolition. I have instructed the deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner and tahsildars to stand with the BBMP officials and provide them the documents…” he said.

The SWD department (Mahadevapura zone) sent a list of buildings encroaching the drains to BBMP joint commissioner (Mahadevapura zone) R Venkatachalapathy on August 17. The list includes Bagmane Tech Park, Wipro, Eco-space, Gopalan, Diya school, Columbia Asia Hospital, Epyslon, and New Horizon College.