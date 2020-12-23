Bengaluru civic body chief contracts Covid-19, requests all contacts to get tested

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad

The Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), N Manjunath Prasad, tested positive for COVID-19 late on Tuesday evening.

“I have quarantined myself after getting a positive result in a Covid-19 test that I took today. I appeal all those who have come in contact with me for various meetings and events in the last few days, including mediapersons to get themselves tested for Covid-19,” Prasad said.

According to BBMP officials, Prasad had slight fever and related symptoms and has been admitted to Mallige Hospital in the city. The local civic body also urged those who had met the Commissioner in the last few days to undergo Covid-19 tests.

Among the events attended by the Commissioner include his interaction with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday, the launch of Fit India Cyclathon with BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta on the same day, and the ‘My City My Budget’ initiative with BBMP Special Commissioner D Randeep and other officials on Monday.

However, a senior BBMP officer maintained that the Commissioner has been following all Covid-19 guidelines since the outbreak began. “The commissioner has been keen on wearing a mask always and maintaining social distance while taking part in events and holding meetings. However, we appeal citizens and members of various organisations who may have come in contact with him in the last four to five days to get tested for Covid-19 in their best interest,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, 585 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the city on Tuesday as the total tally since March 8 rose to over 3.83 lakh. With 686 more discharges, over 3.70 lakh people have recovered from the infection. As many as 9148 active cases are there in the city as on December 22, according to data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

